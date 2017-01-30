Smith Hart: “WWE would be well served to expand The Royal Rumble from 30 competitors to at least 40 if not 50”

Smith Hart commented on Facebook:



I am not going to complain about the creative direction at last nights Royal Rumble, because quite frankly I have thought WWE’s creative direction has been absolutely horrible for years now. However with more than 50 active male talents on the main roster, more than 70 male talents in Developmental and countless possible surprises that were all left off the card last night, I think WWE would be well served to expand The Royal Rumble from 30 competitors to at least 40 if not 50. Quite frankly the undercard filler matches are not nearly as much of an attraction as the Rumble match itself, which has suffered in recent years.





