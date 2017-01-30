Order of Eliminations in the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Below are lists of the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble eliminations and the order of eliminations. As noted, Randy Orton won the match and will go on to main event WrestleMania 33.

Eliminations

1. Big Cass eliminated by Braun Strowman

2. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho eliminated by Roman Reigns

3. Kalisto eliminated by Braun Strowman

4. Mojo Rawley eliminated by Braun Strowman

5. Jack Gallagher eliminated by Mark Henry

6. Mark Henry eliminated by Braun Strowman

7. Braun Strowman eliminated by Baron Corbin

8. Sami Zayn eliminated by The Undertaker

9. Big Show eliminated by Braun Strowman

10. Tye Dillinger eliminated by Braun Strowman

11. James Ellsworth eliminated by Braun Strowman

12. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose eliminated by Brock Lesnar

13. Baron Corbin eliminated by The Undertaker

14. Kofi Kingston eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

15. The Miz eliminated by The Undertaker

16. Sheamus eliminated by Chris Jericho

17. Big E eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

18. Rusev eliminated by Goldberg

19. Cesaro eliminated by Chris Jericho

20. Xavier Woods eliminated by Sheamus and Cesaro

21. Bray Wyatt eliminated by Roman Reigns

22. Apollo Crews eliminated by Luke Harper

23. Randy Orton (winner)

24. Dolph Ziggler eliminated by Brock Lesnar

25. Luke Harper eliminated by Goldberg

26. Brock Lesnar eliminated by Goldberg

27. Enzo Amore eliminated by Brock Lesnar

28. Bill Goldberg eliminated by The Undertaker

29. The Undertaker eliminated by Roman Reigns

30. Roman Reigns eliminated by Randy Orton

Order of Eliminations:

1. Jack Gallagher (by Mark Henry)

2. Mojo Rawley (by Braun Strowman)

3. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)

4. Kalisto (by Braun Strowman)

5. Mark Henry (by Braun Strowman)

6. Big Show (by Braun Strowman)

7. James Ellsworth (by Braun Strowman)

8. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)

9. Braun Strowman (by Baron Corbin)

10. Kofi Kingston (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

11. Xavier Woods (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

12. Big E (by Sheamus and Cesaro)

13. Sheamus (by Chris Jericho)

14. Cesaro (by Chris Jericho)

15. Apollo Crews (by Luke Harper)

16. Dean Ambrose (by Brock Lesnar)

17. Dolph Ziggler (by Brock Lesnar)

18. Enzo Amore (by Brock Lesnar)

19. Brock Lesnar (by Goldberg)

20. Rusev (by Goldberg)

21. Baron Corbin (by The Undertaker)

22. Luke Harper (by Goldberg)

23. Goldberg (by The Undertaker)

24. The Miz (by The Undertaker)

25. Sami Zayn (by The Undertaker)

26. The Undertaker (by Roman Reigns)

27. Chris Jericho (by Roman Reigns)

28. Bray Wyatt (by Roman Reigns)

29. Roman Reigns (by Randy Orton)

