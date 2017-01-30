News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Royal Rumble PPV Fallout, New Champions, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW takes place from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas with the fallout from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled for tonight’s show but The Undertaker and Bill Goldberg are not. No matches have been announced for tonight either.

WWE is focusing on the following points in their official preview for tonight:

* Stephanie McMahon to address Seth Rollins face-to-face

* Brock Lesnar suffers second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg

* The Monster Among Men gives The Prizefighter an assist

* The “good brothers” score a controversial win

* “The Queen of pay-per-view” goes 16-0

* The King of the Cruiserweights ascends to the throne

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)