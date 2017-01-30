Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Their Win, News for RAW, Neville’s First Shoot as Champion

– New RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are featured in this Fallout video from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show. Coming off the big win over Cesaro and Sheamus, Gallows and Anderson diss Mike Rome and brag on how they do what they say. They end the video by “too sweeting” each other.

– As seen at the Royal Rumble, Stephanie McMahon announced that Seth Rollins was banned from The Alamodome due to his actions at WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” as he tried to hijack the show and call Triple H out. Stephanie added that she will be addressing Rollins on tonight’s RAW. It was later announced that she will be going “Face to Face” with Rollins.

On a related note, Mick Foley told Stephanie that he will be addressing Braun Strowman on Monday’s RAW. For those who missed it, Braun attacked Roman Reigns and caused him to lose the No DQ Match to WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

– As noted, Neville defeated Rich Swann to become the new WWE Cruisweight Champion at Sunday’s Rumble pay-per-view. Below is a backstage photo of the new champion:

And your newwwwww #Cruserweight Champion… #Neville! #RoyalRumble #205Live A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

