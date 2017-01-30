Former WWE NXT Champion Makes Main Roster Debut on RAW Tonight (Video)
Former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe made his main roster debut on tonight’s WWE RAW from Laredo, Texas.
Joe, who was shown in the crowd at Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event, debuted in the closing segment as Seth Rollins was about to meet Triple H in the ring for a fight. Joe destroyed Rollins as Triple H watched. RAW went off the air with Joe standing tall after putting Rollins to sleep in the Coquina Clutch.
Below are photos and video from the segment:
