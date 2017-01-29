Triple H Talks WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio”, Bobby Roode, Asuka, More (Video)

As seen in the video below, Triple H went live with Cathy Kelley on Facebook after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

Regarding Bobby Roode defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to win the NXT Title, Triple H said he’s hearing from trainers that Nakamura suffered a dislocated kneecap. He says in this business, one man’s misfortune is another man’s gain and Roode left with the title. He hopes Nakamura is okay but says it’s part of what they do, it’s not ballet. He says Takeover proved that the tide can turn at any moment.

He also praises new NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain, saying WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering has a knack for turning guys into dominant forces. He talks about how Rezar and Akem are young to the business but they came into NXT and tore a path to the titles. He calls Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa one of the best tag teams he’s ever seen. He says The Authors may be one of the most dominant teams in NXT history and once they get more experience under them, one of the most dominant teams ever.

NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Nikki Cross at Takeover. Triple H praises Asuka’s dominance but says Peyton and Billie came to play, they did not look like they belonged. He says they earned everyone’s respect, including his. He says they are here to play and they aren’t going anywhere. Triple H says Cross could be another Asuka in the making. Cathy agrees that it feels like a resurgence in the NXT women’s division.

Regarding Seth Rollins attempting to hijack Takeover and call Triple H to the ring, The Game says there’s a big difference in the man wearing the suit working Takeover and the man standing here now. He says Rollins will find out that there’s a big difference in the creator and the destroyer – he came to Takeover and challenged the creator but the destroyer isn’t far behind. He says sometimes in life you have to be careful what you wish for. He once called Rollins “The Man” but now they will see who “The Man” really is.

Cathy goes to finish the interview but Triple H wants to talk more about Takeover. He says Roderick Strong made a statement with his win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. He also gives Almas props for making a statement throughout the match. Triple H says you can’t say enough about the talent he saw tonight. He says Takeover will continue to raise the bar and that they’re just scratching the surface with the resurgence of the women’s and tag team divisions.

