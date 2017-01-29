This Day In Wrestling History – January 29th

1989 – Lioness Asuka defeats Chigusa Nagayo, to win the vacant WWWA World Championship. Asuka had won the championship in August 1988, but refused to accept the title since Nagayo was injured. The title was declared vacant until this rematch occurred.

1993 – In the Global Wrestling Federation, The Bad Breed (Axl & Ian Rotten) win the GWF Tag Team Championship, defeating Bobby Duncum, Jr. & John Hawk. John Hawk is better known today as John “Bradshaw” Layfield.

1995 – Jun Akiyama and Takao Omori win the vacant AJPW All Asia Tag Team Championship, defeating Bobby Fulton and Tommy Rogers in a tournament final.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (2.8 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.4 rating).

2001 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF RAW IS WAR (5.4 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.5 rating).

2006 – The 19th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in Miami in front of 16,000 fans. Gregory Helms becomes the new Cruiserweight Champion, after winning a Six-Way Match that included previous champion Kid Kash, Funaki, Jamie Noble, Nunzio, and Paul London. John Cena becomes the new WWE Champion, after defeating Edge via submission. Rey Mysterio, the #2 entry, would win the Royal Rumble Match. Mysterio, who also sets a new record for lasting the longest in a Royal Rumble Match at 1:02:12, last eliminates Randy Orton, the 30th and final entry. Mysterio dedicated the Royal Rumble to the late Eddie Guerrero.

2007 – On RAW, WWE Champion John Cena partners with Shawn Michaels, and the two would defeat Rated-RKO (Edge & Randy Orton), to win the World Tag Team Championship.

2009 – The Associated Press reports that Dr. Phil Astin, age 54, plead guilty to a 175-count federal indictment, charging him with illegally distributing prescription drugs, and conspiring to distribute prescription drugs. Dr. Astin had been the doctor treating and prescribing drugs to Chris Benoit, at the time of the Benoit murder-sucide in June 2007. Astin is sentenced in May 2009, to ten years in prison.

2012 – The 25th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in St. Louis in front of 18,121 fans. Sheamus wins the Royal Rumble Match and earns a World Championship match at WrestleMania 28. Sheamus, entry #22, last eliminates Chris Jericho, the 29th entry. Special guest entries were Road Dogg, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, and Mick Foley; Foley had announced that the Royal Rumble would be his final night as an active wrestler. Also competing, in her first (and only) WWE match was Kharma (aka Awesome Kong in TNA). Also participating were the WWE announcers Jerry Lawler, Booker T, and Michael Cole.

2013 – Rey Escorpion wins the vacant CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, defeating Volador Jr. in a tournament final.

2015 – WWE airs a live SmackDown from Hartford, CT. Hartford was the scheduled site for Monday Night RAW January 26th; RAW was cancelled due to a nor’easter. The weekly Tuesday taping of SmackDown, scheduled for Boston, had also been cancelled. Those in Boston with SmackDown tickets are given the option of exchanging their tickets for a future house show in Boston or receive a full refund. In the main event of this evening’s live SmackDown, Daniel Bryan defeats Kane in a Casket Match.

2016 – At SHINE 32, Taylor Made defeats Santana, to retain the SHINE Championship. Also, Amber Gallows retains the NWA World Women’s Championship, after defeating Leva Bates.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Inaugural SHIMMER Tag Team Champion & former Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) Spirit Champion Nevaeh Crist (31 years old); independent wrestlers Trey Cole (either 25 or 26 years old), Mike Tolar (36 years old), and Rob Fury (32 years old); former WSU Spirt Champion Jana Malene (38 years old); former WSU Tag Team Champion (one-half of The Boston Shore) Amber (age unknown); former Xplosion NWA Women’s Champion Alison Evans (27 years old); 4-time Mexican National Tag Team Champion Vulcano (64 years old); and 3-time WWF Tag Team Champion & 6-time WWF Hardcore Champion Hardcore Holly (54 years old).

SOURCES: Lethal Women of Wrestling, Online World of Wrestling, Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database, ESPN.com, gerweck.net

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)