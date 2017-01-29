Notes on Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Royal Rumble long shots

– Two British popular betting websites – Paddy Power and Coral – have put the President of the United States Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama at 1000/1 each to win the Royal Rumble. While both appeared on WWE television before and Trump is also a WWE Hall of Famer, we’d like to think that President Obama prefers to enjoy his holiday than being one of the 30 men tomorrow while President Trump seems like he’s busy signing one executive order after the other!

Other crazy bets offered include Floyd Mayweather, Ronda Rousey, Lex Luger, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, and many other former Superstars. People do actually bet on such options believe it or not. At least these bookmakers still didn’t list Chris Benoit!

– Channel 4 in the United Kingdom is showing a 33-minute documentary called Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE, focusing on the road to the historic Hell In A Cell match between Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. The documentary is narrated by Gorilla Position Live host James Delow, who follows the women, and the other fellow Superstars leading up to this event. Bayley, Daniel Bryan, Mick Foley, Nikki Bella, Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and others are all interviewed for this documentary. Regardless of whether you reside in the United Kingdom, you can watch “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” on-demand at http://bit.ly/2kEnAFj

source: Wrestling-Online Newsletter #4937





