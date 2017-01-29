New WWE Universal Title Belt In the Works?

Jan 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

It appears a new WWE Universal Title belt is in the works.

The guys from Orange County Choppers tweeted the following photo, noting that they were finishing up another belt for WWE. They previously worked on the WWE Title.

