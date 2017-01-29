New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned on the Royal Rumble Pre-show (Video)

Jan 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus on tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

This is the first title reign for Gallows and Anderson. Cesaro and Sheamus just won the titles back on December 18th at the Roadblock pay-per-view after defeating The New Day.

