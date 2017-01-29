Kurt Angle pulled from Wrestlecon appearances

– WWE has pulled Kurt Angle from appearing at Wrestlecon during WrestleMania weekend. Angle was being advertised for Wrestlecon by Martin Damato of Tmart Promotions, and he announced the news on Facebook. “Unfortunately have some bad news. Kurt Angle had to cancel his appearances @wrestlecon due to obligations that we now all know. We are working very hard to find a replacement for Kurt Angle but not that many names are like Kurt Angle,” Damato wrote. Angle is scheduled to do Axxess signings apart from headlining the Hall of Fame and then appear at WrestleMania. “We at Tmart Promotions wish Kurt the best on his journey back with the WWE and trust me as I spoke with Kurt a lot over the last year this is something he really wanted,” Damato continued. Those who bought a ticket for a photo op and autograph with Kurt Angle will be getting refunded next week.





