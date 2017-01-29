John Cena Wins the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble (Video)

Jan 29, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

John Cena defeated AJ Styles to become the new WWE Champion at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in San Antonio at The Alamodome

Cena is now a 16-time world champion. This is his 13th reign with the WWE Title. AJ had held the title since the September 11th Backlash pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

