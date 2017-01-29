JBL posts screenshot tweet .. forgets to close nude search tab

Jan 29, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

– During the Authors of Pain vs #DIY match last night at NXT Takeover: San Antonio, Smackdown commentator John “Bradshaw” Layfield posted a screenshot of Paul Ellering with the AOP saying how much he loves Paul Ellering and how he considers him one of the greatest of all time. While there was nothing really wrong with that, JBL posted a screenshot of his Safari Mac browser, which had two other tabs opened – the USA Sevens Rugby website and a Google search for “Katka Kyptova nude.” He eventually deleted the tweet and reposted it with a cropped photo, leaving out the tabs. Kyptova is 33-year-old female bodybuilder, personal trainer, and nutritional consultant from the Czech Republic.


