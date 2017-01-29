Betting odds for the Royal Rumble

– If the bookies got it right, John Cena will tie Ric Flair’s record tonight with his 16 World championships as he’s at 1/6 odds of winning his match against AJ Styles, who is at 7/2 to retain. Kevin Owens is at 1/16 to retain the Universal title while Reigns is at 7/1 to win. Charlotte Flair is also tipped to retain the Raw Women’s title – and her unbeaten PPV streak – at 1/20 while Bayley is at a distant 8/1 to win the title. Rich Swann’s reign as Cruiserweight champ is also looking to be over with 7/1 odds to retain and his challenger Neville at 1/16 as favorite to win. Sheamus and Cesaro are slightly the favorites to retain the Raw Tag Team titles with odds at 8/11 while Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are 1/1 to win the titles for the first time. Odds are most likely to change later on in the day especially if the script is somehow leaked. These odds are accurate as of 8AM EST.

– With a few hours to go for the start of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, Randy Orton is still listed as the favorite to win the 30-man over-the-top rope match, with odds at 1/8. No one is even remotely close to him at this point, suggesting that the plan of him winning is pretty solid. This could obviously change later in the day but the odds are overwhelmingly in his favor. The Undertaker is the second favorite at 8/1, followed by Bill Goldberg and Finn Balor at 9/1, Strowman and Samoa Joe at 10/1, and Bray Wyatt at 12/1. Brock Lesnar is at 20/1 for the win, Dean Ambrose at 33/1, Kurt Angle at 40/1, and Triple H at 50/1. Kenny Omega is at 50/1 even though he doesn’t even work for WWE.





