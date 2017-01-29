1/28/17 WWE Smackdown house show results from San Angelo, Texas

Jan 29, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Foster Communications Coliseum results.

– The Usos defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, then defeated Breenango, lost to American Alpha, and then American Alpha defeated Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper in a tag team gauntlet match; Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins; Alexa Bliss defeated Becky Lynch to retain the Smackdown Women’s title; Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz to retain the Intercontinental title; Nikki Bella and Naomi defeated Natalya and Carmella; Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews; AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and John Cena in a triple threat match to retain the WWE World title.


