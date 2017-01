Video: Samoa Joe teases possible Royal Rumble appearance

Friday night the stars of NXT battled each other in Dallas, and Samoa Joe took on No Way Jose in a singles match, which Joe won.

After the match Samoa Joe celebrated in the ring and then he looked down at his wrist as if to look at an imaginary watch, then he moved his wrist to his ear as the crowd chanted, “see you Sunday.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)