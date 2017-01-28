Triple H addresses the situation with UK championship tournament talent

In a conference call with reporters yesterday, Triple H addressed the situation where the WWE UK Championship tournament contestants were not allowed to wrestle during events which were being streamed on other streaming services deemed competition to the WWE Network. Triple H admitted that there seems to be a lot of confusion and misinformation about the whole deal, saying that the talent signed were all signed with the intention of starting a UK-only weekly television show. He said that everyone knew what they signed up for and what they were allowed and not allowed to do. Triple H said that they’re not banning them from wrestling at other independent events anywhere, but they cannot appear on television or streamed pay-per-views online. The former WWE champion also said that the plan is to create this weekly show based in the United Kingdom but timing right now is not good. He said that to pull it off, they need to put several people on the ground there and once the television show takes off, there’s an idea to run non-televised live events around the country.

