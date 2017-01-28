This Day In Wrestling History – January 28th

1988 – The WCWA Texas Tag Team Championship is held up following a controversial match, between champions John Tatum & Jack Victory, and challengers The Fantastics (Tommy Rogers & Bobby Fulton). The dispute is settled several weeks later, when the teams drew from a deck of cards. Tatum and Victory drew the high card, so they reclaim the tag team titles.

1991 – Paul Bearer makes his WWF debut, on a taping of the company’s syndicated TV programming. At the time, Bearer was performing as Percy Pringle, the new manager for The Undertaker.

1992 – Stan Hansen defeats Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

1995 – Jerry Lawler wins the Smoky Mountain Wrestling (SMW) Heavyweight Championship for the first time, defeating The Dirty White Boy.

2002 – On this evening’s WWF RAW, Vince McMahon reveals that if Ric Flair didn’t sell his half of the WWF to him, he would be forced to “inject the poison” into his “creation, and bring in the nWo. This sets the stage for the first appearances of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall since 1995, along with Hulk Hogan’s return for the 1st time since June 1993.

2004 – On TNA Wrestling’s weekly pay-per-view, The Red Shirt Security (Kevin Northcutt & Joe Legend) win the NWA World Tag Team Championship, defeating 3Live Kru (Ron Killings & B.G. James).

2007 – The 20th Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held in San Antonio in front of 13,500 fans. The winner of the Royal Rumble Match, and earning a World Championship Match at WrestleMania 23, is The Undertaker. It’s Undertaker’s first time winning the Rumble. Entering at #30, Undertaker wins by last eliminating #23 entry Shawn Michaels.

2010 – On Impact!, The British Invasion attacks Amazing Red. Afterwards Magnus orders Rob Terry to hand over his “Feast or Fired” briefcase to Doug Williams. Williams cashes in the briefcase to quickly defeat Amazing Red, to become the new TNA X Division Champion.

2013 – It is announced on this evening’s Monday Night RAW, that 7-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania Weekend.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 4-time Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) Tag Team Champion Annie Social (35 years old); 2-time WSU Champion & 2016 WSU Hall of Fame Inductee Melinda Padovano aka “Alicia” (30 years old); indy wrestlers Kacey Diamond (32 years old) and Mary Elizabeth Monroe (26 years old); 2-time East Coast Wrestling Association (ECWA) tag team champion Billy Bax (36 years old); 3-time Heartland Wrestling Association (HWA) Cruiserweight Champion Shark Boy (42 years old), former WWF wrestler Ken Johnson (59 years old); and 4-time WWE World Champion & current RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus (39 years old).

