Report: Conor McGregor turns down WWE/WrestleMania offer

Conor McGregor has plenty of options for what to do in 2017, but one avenue he likely will not take is an appearance at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

McGregor was reportedly in talks to follow in the footsteps of rival Floyd Mayweather and fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey in making an appearance at the WWE’s flagship show, but he will now not be a part of the big event.

A source told the Sun: “WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year.

“Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

McGregor paid homage to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at UFC 205, replicating the ‘Billionare strut’ before his historic TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez.

Source: The Sun





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)