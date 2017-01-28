New WWE title belt in the works

Jan 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: WWE
A close up of the lower part of the main plate says “Universal Champion” which could suggest that they’re planning on switching the Universal title to the SD brand (blue leather backing a possible clue?) so I dunno if I’d say that this was a new belt.
