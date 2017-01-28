Independent wrestler murdered in Michigan

Leonard Brand sent in:

Local wrestler JJ Castillo died late in the afternoon on January 27th the result of a double homicide at a Walmart parking lot in Owooso, Michigan. His real name was Joe Carson and was just 31 years old. He trained at the House of Truth with Truth Matrini in Hamtramck. Carson had a violent and bloody feud with JCW star Rude Boy that had matches in UCW in Bay City, Apex Wrestling in Saginaw, and UWA Wrestling in Saginaw. Recently JJ had matches on some of the smaller MMA shows in Michigan. God bless brother.

