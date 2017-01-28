Former world champion to be apart of the Royal Rumble?

Jan 28, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on Friday’s installment of Wrestling Observer Live that Konnan claimed on his podcast that Rey Mysterio’s contract with Lucha Underground has expired.

Konnan also hinted at the possibly that Rey could return to WWE for Sunday’s Royal Rumble event.

What’s interesting about Konnan’s claims is that Mysterio has actually been hyping Sunday’s event on Twitter, Since his release from WWE he hasn’t mentioned the company til this weekend.

He sent out the following tweets:

source: THE SpOTLight

