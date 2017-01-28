Eric Bischoff came up the Name ‘nWo’ at the last minute

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke with Sean Waltman on the X-Pac 1, 2, 360 podcast about the origin of the New World Order’s name and more. Some highlights and the audio are below:

On theories that the the nWo’s name was an Illuminati reference:

“I stumbled in to that. That’s the truth. To this day I listen to people try to look back at their history and the stories they were involved in. Inevitably they try to put themselves over in the best possible light. Sometimes I wish I’d do that more often because I may be driving a Ferrari instead of a Ford pickup. The truth is it was luck. I stumbled in to it. I honestly don’t know where I read it. I used to read a lot. I read a lot and I’ve always loved history and current events. I am sure somewhere along the line I read something in history about the New World Order and it just kinda rolled off my tongue an hour or two before Hulk Hogan went out there to cut his live promo at Bash at the Beach. There was no plan. Nothing subliminal about it. It just kind of happened.”

On not telling anyone that Hogan was the third man in the nWo:



“I was so determined to not let it leak that Hogan was the third guy. I protected that secret with my life. Despite what people have said publicly for years on podcasts or interviews about when they found out. I call bullshit on 99% of it. Only a small handful of people knew … It was all improvised. There wasn’t even a piece of paper with anything written on it. It was me and Hulk just going back and forth. We knew we had 2-4 minutes to fill. We knew what we wanted it to accomplish and it was then I said, ‘Hulk I want you to say something like, ‘AND THIS. IS. THE. NEW. WORLD. ORDER… of wrestling.”

