Corey Graves makes his Royal Rumble pick, responds to Triple H saying he was “disappointed” in NXT’s current product

Alfred Boima Konuwa III sent in:

Forbes

On Triple H’s recent comments of being disappointed in NXT’s current product:

“I think maybe it was probably just a poor choice of words. I don’t think he’s disappointed in anything, we sold out the Freeman Coliseum, so as long as tickets are being sold and people are watching the shows there’s nothing to be too bummed out about. But, to his point, it’s tough because ultimately while we are still NXT and we are our own brand, it was all based on what used to be developmental. Everything on NXT is created to feed Raw and SmackDown.”

“I think maybe where his disappointment came in is ‘man I wish I still had this name around.'”

On competing in the Royal Rumble match in 2017 if he was asked to:

“1,000 percent. I wouldn’t even think twice about it.”

On who he thinks will win the Royal Rumble match:

“You can’t bet against Brock Lesnar, and I’m not going to make it a habit. I was as shocked as anybody at Survivor Series, what Goldberg did, but Lesnar to me? He’s money, man. I love everything about him.”

Graves also discussed whether it's difficult to announce wrestling matches knowing he can't compete, why the NXT model has been so successful and more.





