Charlotte Talks Emotion, Mick Foley “Pick” Video, Stephanie McMahon Works Out

– As seen below, the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video features RAW General Manager Mick Foley hyping the “Holy Foley” preview show with himself, Corey Graves, Cathy Kelley and Noelle Foley:

– As noted, the new “Shattering Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” is now available online via Channel 4 in the UK. The documentary was filmed during the build to Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair at last year’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. TalkSport published this quote from Charlotte in the documentary, talking about how she got into the business because of her brother Reid and how she bottles up her emotions until she goes through the curtain:

“I try to bottle all my emotion until my music hits because I feel that’s the best part of the story when you get to see us as performers go through the battle. So when I come through that curtain you’ll see how I feel. For me four years ago, this wasn’t on my radar, I could never see myself here or wanted to be a wrestler and now I’m like this is what I was meant to do my whole life.”

– Below is Stephanie McMahon’s latest “Midnight Workout” clip:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)