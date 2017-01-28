1/27/17 WWE Raw house show results from Hobbs, NM

– Sin Cara over Curtis Axel

– Golden Truth & Big Show over Shining Stars & Titus O’Neil

– Enzo Amore and Big Cass def. The New Day and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match

– Seth Rollins def. Braun Strowman via DQ

– WWE Cruiserweight title match: Rich Swann def. TJ Perkins and Neville

– Sasha Banks, Bayley and Alicia Fox beat WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke in a six woman tag team match.

– Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a non-title street fight main event match

