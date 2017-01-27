WWE SmackDown Rating, Promo for WWE NXT Takeover Tag Title Match, Triple H

– Below is a new “Remember The Rumble” promo with Triple H discussing his win at the 2002 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view:

– The final rating for this week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown was a 1.79, down from last week’s 1.92 rating. As noted, the show drew 2.556 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.652 million.

– Below is a promo for The Authors of Pain vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at Saturday’s “Takeover: San Antonio” event:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)