WWE NXT Takeover Main Event Promo, WWE Star Films with NFL Players, Booker T, More

– WWE posted this video of former English rugby star Eorl Crabtree at the WWE Performance Center for a recent tour of the facilities. He also attended WWE NXT TV tapings. Crabtree’s uncle was UK wrestling legend Big Daddy. Regarding the WWE UK tournament, Crabtree says WWE is going to be massive for the British wrestling scene and he wants to be a part of that, apparently in a behind-the-scenes role. Crabtree says WWE definitely has a future in England.

– Xavier Woods noted on twitter that he filmed future “UpUpDownDown” content this week with NFL Pro Bowl players.

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation will be hosting a “Do Something Super For The Kids” celebrity golf tournament on Monday, January 30th near Houston, Texas. Details can be found at this link.

– Below is slow motion footage from Monday’s RAW with Bill Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker closing the show:

– Remember to join us this Saturday night for live WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” coverage at 7pm EST. Below is a promo for the main event, which will see Bobby Roode try to take the NXT Title from Shinsuke Nakamura:

