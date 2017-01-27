This Day In Wrestling History – January 27th

1981 – Roddy Piper defeats Ric Flair, to become the new Undisputed NWA United States Heavyweight Champion.

1987 – At a live event in St. Paul, Minnesota, The Midnight Rockers (Marty Jannetty & Shawn Michaels) defeat Buddy Rose & Doug Somers, to win the AWA World Tag Team Championship.

1993 – Andre the Giant dies of congestive heart failure at the age of 46. Andre would be the inaugural inductee in WWF/E’s Hall of Fame, which would be created March 22, 1993.

1994 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXVI is held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with 3,200 in attendance. In the main event, Sting and Ric Flair win a Tag Team Elimination Match, defeating Vader and Rick Rude. This is also noteworthy as it’s the WCW debut for Bobby “The Brain” Heenan.

1996 – At a house show in Philadelphia, Raven defeats The Sandman, to win the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

1997 – In the Monday Night Wars, WCW Monday Nitro (3.6 TV rating) beats WWF Monday Night RAW (2.2 rating). Eric Bischoff strips The Steiner Brothers of the WCW World Tag Team Championship and returns them to The Outsiders (Scott Hall & Kevin Nash). The Steiners had defeated The Outsiders two nights earlier, with Randy Anderson counting the fall rather than Nick Patrick; Patrick was the assigned referee but had been knocked out during the match.

2003 – Tough Enough III winners Matt Cappotelli and John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) make their WWE debuts on this evening’s RAW. They face each other in a singles match that ends in a no-contest, after outside interference from Christopher Nowinski and Tommy Dreamer.

2008 – The 21st Annual WWE Royal Rumble is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with 20,798 in attendance. Mike Adamle makes his WWE debut as an interviewer. The winner of the Royal Match, and earning a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 24, is John Cena. This was Cena’s return after being sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle; entering the Rumble at #30, Cena wins by last eliminating #29 entry Triple H.

2008 – In New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Minoru and Prince Devitt win the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship, defeating Dick Togo and Taka Michinoku.

2010 – At a live event in Cardiff, Wales, Rob Terry defeats Eric Young, to win the TNA Global Championship.

2013 – The 26th Annual Royal Rumble is held in Phoenix in front of 15,103 fans. The winner of the Royal Rumble Match, and earning a WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania 29, would be John Cena. Cena, the 19th entry, wins by last eliminating Ryback, the #30 entry. In the main event, The Rock becomes the WWE Champion for the eighth time, defeating CM Punk. This ends Punk’s title reign at 434 days.

2013 – At Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2013 in Osaka, Kenta defeats Takeshi Morishima, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship. Also, Taiji Ishimori defeats Shuji Kondo, to win the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship.

2014 – It is announced on this evening’s Monday Night RAW, that Jake “The Snake” Roberts will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, during WrestleMania Weekend.

2015 – A night after Monday Night RAW from Harford, CT is cancelled due to a nor’easter, WWE cancels its SmackDown taping set for Boston. WWE decides to air SmackDown as a live show on Thursday January 29th in Hartford, while allowing fans in Boston to exchange their tickets for a future house show, or a full refund.

2016 – On this evening’s Lucha Underground, King Cuerno defeats Fenix, to win the Gift of the Gods Championship.

