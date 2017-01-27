Ric Flair In Commercials for Used Car Lot (Videos), Bella Family Origins, Triple H

– Below is the first episode of “Bella Family Origins” from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will give a live Facebook interview with Cathy Kelley on Saturday night after the WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event.

– As seen below, USA Auto Sales in Atlanta, Georgia recently hired WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to appear in commercials for them:

