Orton favored to win the Royal Rumble

Randy Orton is currently the bookies’ favorite to win the Royal Rumble, with odds at 10/11. Orton surpassed other favorites over the past few days to be in the driving seat among online bookmakers. You could say that this year’s Rumble created some issues for those in the industry as unlike previous years there are no obvious winners or someone who is easily identified as the winner. The fact that there are still eight open and unannounced spots adds to the mystery. The former WWE champion already won the Royal Rumble in 2009, eliminating the Big Show for the win. Orton entered that Rumble match at #8 and lasted just over 48 minutes. The Royal Rumble will air on the WWE Network and fans who have not subscribed yet can get NXT Takeover: San Antonio, the Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber for free if they subscribe today. Go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk to start your subscription.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)