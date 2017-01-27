Orton favored to win the Royal Rumble

Jan 27, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

photo credit: World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Randy Orton is currently the bookies’ favorite to win the Royal Rumble, with odds at 10/11. Orton surpassed other favorites over the past few days to be in the driving seat among online bookmakers. You could say that this year’s Rumble created some issues for those in the industry as unlike previous years there are no obvious winners or someone who is easily identified as the winner. The fact that there are still eight open and unannounced spots adds to the mystery. The former WWE champion already won the Royal Rumble in 2009, eliminating the Big Show for the win. Orton entered that Rumble match at #8 and lasted just over 48 minutes. The Royal Rumble will air on the WWE Network and fans who have not subscribed yet can get NXT Takeover: San Antonio, the Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber for free if they subscribe today. Go to http://w-o.it/wwentwrk to start your subscription.

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad