Mojo Rawley Slow Motion Video, New WWE Doc from the UK, Royal Rumble Debuts

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 WWE Superstars who debuted in the Royal Rumble match – AJ Styles, Kharma, Rusev, Bo Dallas, Giant Gonzales and Vader.

– We’ve noted how James Delow of the UK’s Gorilla Nation podcast had been working on a documentary about the WWE women’s revolution, to air on Channel 4 in the UK. WWE announced today that “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” can now be viewed worldwide on Channel 4’s website or their streaming service at this link.

– Below is slow motion video of Mojo Rawley from this week’s SmackDown as he earned a spot in Sunday’s Royal Rumble main event:;

One step closer to fulfilling a lifelong dream? That's what @MojoRawleyWWE went and got himself in a #SDLive #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/KuAEBujYCs — WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2017

