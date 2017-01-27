Mojo Rawley Slow Motion Video, New WWE Doc from the UK, Royal Rumble Debuts

Jan 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 WWE Superstars who debuted in the Royal Rumble match – AJ Styles, Kharma, Rusev, Bo Dallas, Giant Gonzales and Vader.

– We’ve noted how James Delow of the UK’s Gorilla Nation podcast had been working on a documentary about the WWE women’s revolution, to air on Channel 4 in the UK. WWE announced today that “Smashing Glass Ceilings: The Women of WWE” can now be viewed worldwide on Channel 4’s website or their streaming service at this link.

– Below is slow motion video of Mojo Rawley from this week’s SmackDown as he earned a spot in Sunday’s Royal Rumble main event:;

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad