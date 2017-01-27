Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Royal Rumble, Darren Young Training, Bill Goldberg

– In the video below, Cathy Kelley looks at Bill Goldberg busting himself open on the locker room door at Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW:

– Kofi Kingston spoke with Rolling Stone for a cool piece on his various Royal Rumble spots over the years. Kofi commented on The New Day being in this year’s Rumble match:

“The best trick of all would be to actually win the Rumble. Hopefully [New Day] all get in there at the same time. I think we’d pretty much be able to run the table.”

– As noted, Darren Young suffered an arm injury at last week’s WWE Main Event tapings and is currently out of action. He posted the following video while doing rehab this week:

Fun little cool down after today's rehab/ training session. Grab a sand bag or a dumbbell and do 50. #fitnesschallenge 👍🏽😉 pic.twitter.com/6bG6NXqGVG — nodaysoff D-Young (@DarrenYoungWWE) January 26, 2017

