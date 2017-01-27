Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Royal Rumble, Darren Young Training, Bill Goldberg

Jan 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– In the video below, Cathy Kelley looks at Bill Goldberg busting himself open on the locker room door at Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW:

– Kofi Kingston spoke with Rolling Stone for a cool piece on his various Royal Rumble spots over the years. Kofi commented on The New Day being in this year’s Rumble match:

“The best trick of all would be to actually win the Rumble. Hopefully [New Day] all get in there at the same time. I think we’d pretty much be able to run the table.”

– As noted, Darren Young suffered an arm injury at last week’s WWE Main Event tapings and is currently out of action. He posted the following video while doing rehab this week:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad