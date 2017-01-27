Full Content Listing and Trailer for WWE’s “WrestleMania Monday” DVD and Blu-ray
As noted, WWE will release their “WrestleMania Monday” DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 21st. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, the trailer is above and the full content listing is below:
DISC 1
Documentary:
New Year’s Day
The Mania After Mania Begins
Taking Over The Show
Miz and Mrs.
The Arrival of Apollo Crews
No Better Way to Debut
In The Club
The Craziest Crowd
Dream Come True
Must See Return
Realest Moment
Hijacking The Show
Home
Undefeated
DISC 2
Deleted scenes still to be confirmed
Extended scenes still to be confirmed
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano
RAW • April 3, 1995
Sid Betrays Shawn Michaels
RAW • April 3, 1995
Mankind vs. Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly
RAW • April 3, 1996
The Easy Way or The Hard Way
RAW • March 30, 1998
X-Pac Returns to WWE and Joins D-X
RAW • March 30, 1998
WWE European Championship Match
Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero
RAW • April 3, 2000
The nWo Betrays Hulk Hogan
RAW • March 18, 2002
The Next Big Thing!
RAW • March 18, 2002
Eric Bischoff Fires Stone Cold Steve Austin… Again!
RAW • March 31, 2003
Triple Threat Match for the World Tag Team Championship Match
Lance Storm & Sean Morley vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Rob Van Dam & Kane
RAW • March 31, 2003
Goldberg Debuts in WWE
RAW • March 31, 2003
Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
Shelton Benjamin vs. Chris Jericho vs. Christian
RAW • April 4, 2005
10-Team Battle Royal for the World Tag Team Championship
John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Chavo Guerrero & Gregory Helms vs. The Hardy’s vs. Brian Kendrick & Paul London vs. The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch vs. Val Venis & Viscera vs. Kevin Thorn & Marcus Cor Von vs. Dave Taylor & William Regal vs. Johnny Nitro & The Miz
RAW • April 2, 2007
DISC 3
Ric Flair’s Retirement Speech
RAW • March 31, 2008
Lumberjack Match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship
The Miz & John Morrison vs. Carlito & Primo Colon
RAW • April 6, 2009
The Rock Challenges John Cena
RAW • April 4, 2011
Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return
RAW • April 2, 2012
World Heavyweight Championship Match
Alberto Del Rio vs. Dolph Ziggler
RAW • April 8, 2013
Kofi Kingston vs. Fandango
RAW • April 8, 2013
The Ultimate Warrior’s Final WWE Appearance
RAW • April 7, 2014
WWE Divas Championship Match
AJ Lee vs. Paige
RAW • April 7, 2014
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler
RAW • March 30, 2015
WWE United States Championship Match
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose
RAW • March 30, 2015
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Zack Ryder vs. The Miz
RAW • April 4, 2016
Fatal 4-Way Match To Determine The #1 Contender for WWE World Heavyweight Championship
AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro
RAW • April 4, 2016
BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES
The Rock & Faarooq vs. Ken Shamrock & Steve Blackman
RAW • March 30, 1998
World Tag Team Championship Match
The Big Show & Kane vs. Spirit Squad
RAW • April 3, 2006
Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, John Cena & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy, The Big Show & Edge
RAW • April 6, 2009
Shawn Michaels Retirement Speech
RAW • March 29, 2010
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz vs. Wade Barrett
RAW • April 8, 2013
Rusev vs. Zack Ryder
RAW • April 7, 2014
Enzo & Big Cass Debut in WWE
RAW • April 4, 2016
