Full Content Listing and Trailer for WWE’s “WrestleMania Monday” DVD and Blu-ray

DISC 1

Documentary:

New Year’s Day

The Mania After Mania Begins

Taking Over The Show

Miz and Mrs.

The Arrival of Apollo Crews

No Better Way to Debut

In The Club

The Craziest Crowd

Dream Come True

Must See Return

Realest Moment

Hijacking The Show

Home

Undefeated

DISC 2

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Alundra Blayze vs. Bull Nakano

RAW • April 3, 1995

Sid Betrays Shawn Michaels

RAW • April 3, 1995

Mankind vs. Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly

RAW • April 3, 1996

The Easy Way or The Hard Way

RAW • March 30, 1998

X-Pac Returns to WWE and Joins D-X

RAW • March 30, 1998

WWE European Championship Match

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Guerrero

RAW • April 3, 2000

The nWo Betrays Hulk Hogan

RAW • March 18, 2002

The Next Big Thing!

RAW • March 18, 2002

Eric Bischoff Fires Stone Cold Steve Austin… Again!

RAW • March 31, 2003

Triple Threat Match for the World Tag Team Championship Match

Lance Storm & Sean Morley vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. Rob Van Dam & Kane

RAW • March 31, 2003

Goldberg Debuts in WWE

RAW • March 31, 2003

Triple Threat Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Shelton Benjamin vs. Chris Jericho vs. Christian

RAW • April 4, 2005

10-Team Battle Royal for the World Tag Team Championship

John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Chavo Guerrero & Gregory Helms vs. The Hardy’s vs. Brian Kendrick & Paul London vs. The Sandman & Tommy Dreamer vs. Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch vs. Val Venis & Viscera vs. Kevin Thorn & Marcus Cor Von vs. Dave Taylor & William Regal vs. Johnny Nitro & The Miz

RAW • April 2, 2007

DISC 3

Ric Flair’s Retirement Speech

RAW • March 31, 2008

Lumberjack Match for the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship

The Miz & John Morrison vs. Carlito & Primo Colon

RAW • April 6, 2009

The Rock Challenges John Cena

RAW • April 4, 2011

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return

RAW • April 2, 2012

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Alberto Del Rio vs. Dolph Ziggler

RAW • April 8, 2013

Kofi Kingston vs. Fandango

RAW • April 8, 2013

The Ultimate Warrior’s Final WWE Appearance

RAW • April 7, 2014

WWE Divas Championship Match

AJ Lee vs. Paige

RAW • April 7, 2014

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler

RAW • March 30, 2015

WWE United States Championship Match

John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose

RAW • March 30, 2015

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Zack Ryder vs. The Miz

RAW • April 4, 2016

Fatal 4-Way Match To Determine The #1 Contender for WWE World Heavyweight Championship

AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro

RAW • April 4, 2016

BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES

The Rock & Faarooq vs. Ken Shamrock & Steve Blackman

RAW • March 30, 1998

World Tag Team Championship Match

The Big Show & Kane vs. Spirit Squad

RAW • April 3, 2006

Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, John Cena & Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat vs. Chris Jericho, Kane, Matt Hardy, The Big Show & Edge

RAW • April 6, 2009

Shawn Michaels Retirement Speech

RAW • March 29, 2010

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz vs. Wade Barrett

RAW • April 8, 2013

Rusev vs. Zack Ryder

RAW • April 7, 2014

Enzo & Big Cass Debut in WWE

RAW • April 4, 2016

