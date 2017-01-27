Audio: Ken Anderson comments on Final Deletion, Royal Rumble, Vince hating gum chewing, more

Jan 27, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

via Evan Prout:

Former TNA Heavyweight Champion and WWE Multiple Champion Ken Anderson joined Under the Mat Radio via Skype discussing such topics as:

-Thoughts on Final Deletion/ Total Nonstop Deletion
-On if he agreed with Orton’s tweet ran on ran trying to take a picture with him during working out
-How WWE setup the Royal Rumble/If he will be in this year’s Rumble
-Favorite Disney movies and places to travel
-Vince hating him chewing gum

Follow Under the Mat Radio

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/utmrllc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tech_UTMR

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbGljyR4uG1DGN9BmGUnCWg

Instagram:Underthematradio

Follow Ken Anderson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrkenanderson

Instagram: https://twitter.com/misterkenanderson

Instagram for podcast: https://twitter.com/PushButtonPod

Website: https://t.co/VfJWCHvCmV

