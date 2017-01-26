WWE to report Q4 and year end 2016 results on 2/9

WWE will be reporting its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Thursday, February 9 before the opening of the market. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios will host a conference call beginning at 11:00AM EST to discuss the results. The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on February 9 at ir.corporate.wwe.com. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed at corporate.wwe.com. The latest WWE Network numbers will be released on the day and will include the big push from the Royal Rumble.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)