WWE RAW Rating Up, Total Divas Return Date Confirmed, John Cena Talks NE Patriots

– In the video below, TMZ Sports catches up with John Cena and asks him about the NFL’s New England Patriots. Cena likes how the Patriots always do well, despite facing adversity. Cena also says he and quarterback Tom Brady “run parallel lives.” Cena is confident that the Patriots will beat the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl 51 on February 5th.

– The final rating for Monday’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW was a 2.29, up from last week’s 2.16 rating. This is the best RAW rating since the August 29th, 2016 episode, which drew a 2.38. As noted, this week’s RAW drew 3.292 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.271 million viewers.

– After tonight’s mid-season finale, the current season of Total Divas will resume on Wednesday, April 5th on the E! network. The Total Divas Twitter account posted this teaser:

