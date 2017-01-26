WWE acknowledges the passing of Mary Tyler Moore

WWE is saddened to learn that Mary Tyler Moore, the trailblazing comedic actress who redefined the depiction of women on television, passed away Wednesday of cardiac arrest at age 80.

Though many know her best from her iconic leading role as Mary Richards on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” the WWE Universe may remember Moore from her brief cameo on The Grandest Stage of Them All — and for an unexpected gift she received from a WWE Hall of Famer.

At WrestleMania VI, Moore sat ringside inside Toronto’s SkyDome, giving her a close-up look at the heated battles of the evening. She watched as Jake “The Snake” Roberts knocked The Million Dollar Man down to size after their battle for the Million Dollar Championship. Afterwards, Roberts started passing out DiBiase’s roll of $100 bills, which included a special bill being given to Moore.

Moments later, ringside interviewer Sean Mooney gauged Moore’s enjoyment for sports-entertainment. The seven-time Emmy Award winner replied with glowing approval.

“It’s terrific,” Moore said in 1990. “It’s the best of athletics and theater. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

WWE extends its condolences to Mary Tyler Moore’s family, friends and fans.

credit: THE SpOTLIght





