The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Divas Season 6 Episode 10 Review Podcast
On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 10. Topics on the show included:
*Nikki Prepares for her in ring return
*Lana gets nervous before the big day
*Lana & Rusev get married
*Renee Young takes Dean Ambrose home to meet her family
*Dean Ambrose flirts with Renee’s mom
*Random Person steals Renee’s hat, Dean flips out
And More!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas Season 6 Episode 10 presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra012517.mp3
