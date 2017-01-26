The Rack Radio Show Extra Total Divas Season 6 Episode 10 Review Podcast

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Divas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of E! Network’s Reality Series Total Divas Season 6 Episode 10. Topics on the show included:

*Nikki Prepares for her in ring return

*Lana gets nervous before the big day

*Lana & Rusev get married

*Renee Young takes Dean Ambrose home to meet her family

*Dean Ambrose flirts with Renee’s mom

*Random Person steals Renee’s hat, Dean flips out

And More!

