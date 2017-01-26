Rumored Wrestlemania 33 card

Jan 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

The currently rumored card for Wrestlemania 33…

* Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar

* Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

* Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

* Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

* Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

* Big Show vs. Shaquille O’Neal

* Charlotte vs. Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Note: Fastlane and Elimination Chamber PPVs will fill in the blanks for stars such as Cena, Styles, Balor, Dean Ambrose and Strowman. AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon is also rumored for the show, the Smackdown women may also have a multi-person title match.

source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter


