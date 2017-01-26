Paige Responds to MTV Star, Peter Rosenberg – WWE Update, Billie & Peyton

– Billie Kay and Peyton Royce continue to campaign for votes in the WWE NXT Year End Awards. In the video below, they try to get referee Drake Wuertz to vote for them as Breakout Superstar of the Year:

– Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg will return to WWE TV on Sunday’s Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show from San Antonio, according to his Twitter. As noted, the two-hour pre-show will also feature WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler and Booker T, with host Renee Young.

– Paige had fans talking on social media after this response to MTV personality Cara Maria earlier this week:

Is it a requirement for @wwe women to dress and act like strippers? I cant tell any of them apart. Try something new ladies 🙄 — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

But we are just strippers. What do I know?… https://t.co/zeALqCU2z7 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Just giving a tool some relevance 😂 https://t.co/SypmCYNR7Q — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

At the end of the day None of these new girls can hold a candle to LITA. @WWE — Cara Maria (@CaraMariaMTV) January 24, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)