Paige Responds to MTV Star, Peter Rosenberg – WWE Update, Billie & Peyton

Jan 26, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Billie Kay and Peyton Royce continue to campaign for votes in the WWE NXT Year End Awards. In the video below, they try to get referee Drake Wuertz to vote for them as Breakout Superstar of the Year:

– Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg will return to WWE TV on Sunday’s Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show from San Antonio, according to his Twitter. As noted, the two-hour pre-show will also feature WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler and Booker T, with host Renee Young.

– Paige had fans talking on social media after this response to MTV personality Cara Maria earlier this week:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad