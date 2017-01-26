John Cena Grants Another Wish, Sasha Banks Celebrating a Birthday, Billie & Peyton

– In the video below, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay try to convince Dash Wilder to vote for them in the WWE NXT Year End Awards, which will be revealed this Saturday before the “Takeover: San Antonio” event:

– Sasha Banks turns 25 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 57, former WCW star The Stro turns 44 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde turns 31. Also, today would have been the 87th birthday for Hall of Famer Gordon Solie.

– As seen below, John Cena granted another Make-A-Wish Wish before Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown in Toledo, OH. Here he is with Wish Kid Jamie and family:

