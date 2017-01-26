Daniel Bryan’s Royal Rumble Favorites, WWE and Ted DiBiase Remember Mary Tyler Moore

– After RAW General Manager Mick Foley went with Braun Strowman, Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar as his Royal Rumble favorites yesterday, below is a video with SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan predicting that a SmackDown Superstar will win the Rumble. He names Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton as his favorites.

– TV icon Mary Tyler Moore, who was in attendance for WWE’s WrestleMania 6 in Toronto, passed away at the age of 80 yesterday. WWE and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. remembered her with the following:

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. She was ringside at WM 6 in Toronto. She received one of my hundred dollar bills by way of @JakeSnakeDDT! pic.twitter.com/R8UhwIkot5 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 25, 2017

