Current Card for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” Event

No new matches were announced for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event on this week’s episode. Remember to join us for live coverage this Saturday at 7pm EST with the Takeover pre-show, which will feature the reveal of the NXT Year End Award winners.

Below is the current card going into Saturday’s two-hour event:

NXT Title Match

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women’s Title

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

