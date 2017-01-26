Cesaro Photos and Video from Germany, Xavier Woods Gets Motion Captured, WWE NXT

– Xavier Woods was recently motion captured for a video game sword fight at the Ubisoft headquarters in Toronto. Below is video from his “UpUpDownDown” channel:

– As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s go-home edition of WWE NXT a thumbs up with over 1000 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2017

– RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro made several promotional appearances in Germany for the company on Wednesday. Below are photos and video from the various appearances:

