WWE to Release Seth Rollins DVD, SmackDown Top 10, Paige Physical Therapy Photo

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown:

– WWE is planning to release a new Seth Rollins DVD and Blu-ray set in May of this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” is the working title for the set. Below is the first synopsis:

Seth Rollins – Building The Architect “The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

– Paige tweeted the following update from physical therapy on Wednesday. She has been out of action since October after undergoing neck surgery.

Third day down of physical therapy. Feeling great 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙏🏻😍 pic.twitter.com/qY6VfQ4BXM — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 25, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

