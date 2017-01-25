WrestleMania Axxess Tickets, WWE Star Working on YouTube Content, RAW Top 10, Stock

Jan 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW:

– WWE stock was up 1.19% on Tuesday, closing at $19.52 per share. The high was $19.63 and the low was $19.24.

– Lana indicated on social media that she will be creating more content for her personal YouTube soon.

– WWE announced this week that WrestleMania 33 Axxess tickets will be available to the general public on Saturday, February 4th. There should be a Ticketmaster pre-sale earlier that week. Full details on Axxess are at the link below:

