The twenty two confirmed names for the Royal Rumble match

– 22 WWE Superstars are now confirmed for the Royal Rumble after last night, Mojo Rawley from Smackdown entered his name in the match. There are 13 Raw Superstars in the Rumble – Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, and Rusev. Smackdown is so far represented by 8 Superstars – Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, and Mojo Rawley. The Undertaker, who is not attached to any brand, is the other entrant. The 22 spots, leaning heavily towards the Raw brand, leave 8 surprise entries who will not necessarily be non-WWE Superstars. There are rumors that some NXT and WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament competitors will be in the 30-man Rumble as well.





