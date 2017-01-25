The Rock Movie Nominated, DIY Wants Your Vote (Video), WWE DVD Update, Vince on Cena

– Oney Lorcan briefly fills in for Tommaso Ciampa as WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano makes the case for DIY as the Tag Team of the Year in the NXT Year End Awards. DIY is also up for Match of the Year against The Revival.

– Disney’s “Moana” with The Rock has been nominated for two Academy Awards – Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for the “How Far I’ll Go” single. The Academy Awards take place on February 26th.

– As noted, WWE has delayed their “Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living” until April 4th, adding to the rumors of DDP going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. WrestlingDVDNetwork.com reports that the “WrestleMania Monday Is RAW” DVD and Blu-ray now has the original date for the DDP set and will be released on March 21st instead of April 4th, which is the day after WrestleMania 33.

– As noted, John Cena was announced as the host of the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Vince McMahon congratulated Cena with this tweet:

