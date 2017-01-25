Seth Rollins reveals what kind of match he wants with Triple H

While speaking to Sky Sports, Seth Rollins talked about getting revenge on Triple H

He made the following remarks about how he’s wants to Face him:

“I’ve been trying to find Him for two or three months now and if he shows up it will give me the opportunity to put my foot in his mouth! I have been calling him out on television and social media and can’t seem to get anything from him, so maybe he is comfortable in his suit and sitting in his penthouse. Maybe The Game, The Cerebral Assassin, the guy that wielded the sledgehammer is done and gone – we’ll see if he is the man and if he has the cojones to answer me and protect his legacy.

“One way or another I am going to get my hands on him – whether it’s in the ring, backstage or at WWE headquarters. I am going to find a way to make him pay for what he did to me. He deserves everything that comes to him and more and I would like a no disqualification match because I don’t want anyone telling me what I can and can’t do when it comes to getting revenge. There is some unfinished business and sooner or later we are going to get around to it – whether it’s at WrestleMania, before or after.”





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)